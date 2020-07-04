US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States and casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take precautions or simply stay home on Saturday, as confirmed cases are climbing in many states. The U.S. has topped 50,000 confirmed cases for three days in a row. That’s according to numbers tracked by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has more than 2.8 million confirmed cases — about a quarter of worldwide infections.