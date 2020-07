Siouxland District Health Department

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 91 new tests, local health officials have confirmed 6 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths on Saturday, leaving the county's death toll at 44.

The SDHD says there have been 272 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 224 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.