13 people, including 2 children, killed in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were among 13 people shot and killed in the city over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern says four males opened fire on a large gathering in Englewood just before midnight Saturday, killing the teenage boy and three other males.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood during a party around 7 p.m.

At least 59 people were shot and wounded over the weekend.