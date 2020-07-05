Bishop Heelan softball continuing to improve

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan softball is 7-8 this season but 7-3 in the Missouri River Conference. That's good enough to put the Crusaders in third place in the standings.

After a 3-6 start to the season, Bishop Heelan has gone 4-2 and are getting better as the season goes on. The Crusaders beat Le Mars 12-0 on Thursday, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Heelan also has a win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton who is ranked 6th in class 4A. Head Coach Zach Nelson is proud of how far his team has come this year and knows it's important to be at your best at the end of the season.

"The idea is to get things clicking and have it right next week when regional play starts," said Nelson. "We're really really close to having it right. The girls are hitting the ball. Our pitchers are doing their jobs and really our defense in really the last three games haven't committed an error."

Bishop Heelan returns to the field for a double-header at Sioux City East on Tuesday.