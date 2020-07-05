Fewer will attend camp this summer; some camps won’t survive

FAYETTE, Maine (AP) — After being cooped up for months, kids need summer camp more than ever but a smaller-than-usual cadre will enjoy the experience this year. Nationwide, the summer camp picture is coming into sharper focus with many of the 15,000-plus summer camps opting to close because of health concerns surrounding the pandemic, or because of delays in getting rules or guidelines from licensing officials. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Oregon have banned overnight camps, and more than 20 states still haven’t issued guidance for overnight camp directors during what would normally be the start of the summer. Tom Rosenberg from American Camps Association says many camps won’t survive.