Iowa non-profit helps schools and teachers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A newly formed non-profit is helping teachers and schools around Iowa.

Ed Ease Iowa was formed to help teachers with things like school supplies to funds for small projects.

The organization is currently hosting a virtual book fair fundraiser as their other events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leah Demarest, CEO of Ed Ease Iowa says, especially now, teachers can use all the help they can get.

"They are still on a very small budget. And I just felt, we need as a community to really reach out and help our schools. So, I decided to start a non-profit in November to help our Iowa schools," said Leah Demarest, CEO of Ed Ease Iowa.

For more information on Ed Ease, you can check out their website by clicking here.

To check out their virtual book fair, click here.