Iowa reports 76 additional COVID-19 cases, 16 more recoveries and no new deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 76 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 31,243

No additional deaths were reported within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 721 as of Sunday.

There were also 16 more recoveries reported for a total of 24,688.

As of Sunday, the total number of hospitalizations in Iowa is 141, which is 7 more than Saturday. Of those hospitalizations, 43 were in the ICU.

In Iowa, 923 new tests were given for a total of more than 332,116 people that have been tested for COVID-19.