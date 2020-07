LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Nebraska State Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,816 tests Sunday.

The state now reports 19,929 total cases out of 191,967 tests.

The state also reported no new deaths, which kept the state's total at 284, and a total of 1,369 hospitalizations, which is 1 more than Saturday.