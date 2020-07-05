NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement. A CBA extension is crucial to the process. The return to play agreement and CBA must still be approved by the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership. If ratified, games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.