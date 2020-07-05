Sheriff: 2 killed in plane collision over Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene Sunday. Witnesses say they saw two planes colliding above the water, then crashing into the lake near Powderhorn Bay, according to a release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The crash took place about 2:20 p.m. Multiple local agencies, including the sheriff’s marine teams, local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard, responded to the crash, the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported. Lt. Ryan Higgins says two bodies had been recovered from the planes. The victims have not been identified.