Shower and thunderstorm chances for late day Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few more clouds made their way into our skies today, but otherwise things remained mild and hot.

Highs reached the low 90s. Tonight stays warm, with a high in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid.

The high will be in the low 90s, but heat indices could reach up to 100.

Later in the day there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some of those storms could be severe, with a marginal risk in the northern portions of Siouxland.

Storm chances will continue into the night.

Tuesday returns to calmer skies, with a few clouds and a high in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 90s.

Wednesday night returns chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Those storm chances continue into Thursday and Thursday night.

Thursday’s high will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 90s.

Saturday will be similar to Friday.