Thais bid addio to theater where they fell in love with film

BANGKOK (AP) — Bangkok’s Scala theater was where Thais cheered Hollywood heroes, laughed at quirky comedies and fell in love with film. The images shown on the huge, curved screen were well-suited to the art deco theater, the vast lobby with its glitzy ceiling, the curved columns and sweeping staircase. Now only the memories will remain. The Thai capital’s last stand-alone big screen cinema has shut its doors after 51 years. It already struggled against more efficient, and utilitarian, multiplexes, but an extended coronavirus shutdown sealed its doom. The last showing was fittingly “Cinema Paradiso,” the nostalgic Italian film about a bygone movie house in a Sicilian village.