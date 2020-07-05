Tokyo governor favored to win reelection for handling virus

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is poised to be reelected in Sunday’s polls, buoyed by public support for her coronavirus handling despite a recent rise in infections that has raised concerns of a resurgence of the disease. The first woman to head the Japanese capital, Koike is also viewed as a potential candidate to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when his term ends in September 2021. For now, she says she’s focused on protecting the lives of the 14 million people in Tokyo, a megacity with a $1 trillion economy. Among other things, Koike says Japan should have its own version of CDC. She also tried to gain public understanding for a simpler version of the Tokyo Olympics that were postponed to next year.