Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to hold an outdoor campaign rally Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The rally at Portsmouth International Airport will come three weeks after an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The president was narrowly defeated in New Hampshire by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Before the pandemic, Trump campaign officials had pointed to the state as a place where they saw a chance to expand the electoral map during the president's reelection effort.