Trump’s bluster doesn’t beat a virus, calm a restive nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — First came the coronavirus, then unrest over racial injustice. President Donald Trump’s leadership is being put to a test. Ten current and former officials of the White House and Trump campaign spoke to The Associated Press about Trump behind the scenes in these fraught months. They describe a president being forced to set aside the campaign he wanted to run for the fall. His acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial was to be a springboard for a barnstorming tour to compete with Democratic primaries. Instead he was largely grounded. Aides also describe Trump lashing out at those around him as the virus hit the economy and complicated his political prospects.