17-year-old dies after two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota

HURLEY, S.D. (KTIV) -- A teen from Harrisburg, South Dakota, has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash took place north of Hurley, located about 20 miles southwest of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 towards Hurley when a Ford Taurus traveling eastbound failed to stop at the intersection of 280th Street and Highway 19.

Authorities say the Ford Taurus entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.

Mason Robertson of Harrisburg, the 17-year-old diver of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating if Robertson was wearing his seat belt.

Kara Ulmer of Tea, South Dakota, was the driver of the Hyundai. She sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Authorities say Ulmer was not transported to the hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.