A look at a Colorado Black man’s death in police encounter

DENVER (AP) — Amid the protests across the U.S. against excessive police force against minorities, Elijah McClain’s name has become a rallying cry. McClain, a 23-year-old Black man in the Denver suburb of Aurora, died in August after police officers confronted him as he was walking to a store, put him in a chokehold and injected him with a sedative. Initial investigations produced no charges. Last week, federal agencies announced that they have been looking into a possible civil rights investigation since 2019. Several other Aurora police officers have been fired and resigned because of subsequent events related to the incident.