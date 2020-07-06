 Skip to Content

Africa starts opening airspace even as COVID-19 cases climb

2:34 am National news from the Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surged in many parts of the world, the island nation of the Seychelles was looking good: 70-plus straight days without a single infection. Then the planes arrived. In the last week of June, the country’s confirmed cases shot from 11 to 81. African nations face a difficult choice as infections are rapidly rising: Welcome the international flights that originally brought COVID-19 to the ill-prepared continent, or further hurt their economies and restrict a lifeline for badly needed humanitarian aid. Some countries are choosing to return to the skies as African officials say their economies are sick, too.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content