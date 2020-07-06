At least 2 dead, 7 missing in boat capsizing in Indonesia

KUPANG, Indonesia (AP) — An overloaded fishing boat carrying 28 people has capsized in eastern Indonesia. The bodies of two children have been recovered and rescuers are looking for seven people still missing. Crews of other boats that came to the rescue have saved 19 people from the choppy waters. A local search agency official says the boat sank on Sunday about one hour into its four-hour journey. It capsized in Pukuafu Strait after being hit by a big wave and strong wind. The search agency official said the boat was designed for fishing for just 15 people but the boat captain had carried passengers without permission.