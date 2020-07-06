Chinese diplomat derides UK’s move to offer HK citizenship

LONDON (AP) — The Chinese ambassador to Britain has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of meddling in China’s affairs by offering citizenship to 3 million people from Hong Kong following the imposition of a national security law. Ambassador Liu Xiaoming defended the new law against accusations it erodes Hong Kong’s autonomy. Liu pointed out that the U.K. handed control of the city that was a British colony for more than a century back to Beijing in 1997 and said the citizenship offer “constitutes a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.” Johnson introduced a new visa and citizenship route for certain Hong Kong residents last week after deciding China had committed a “clear and serious breach” of the handover agreement.