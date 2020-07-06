COVID BABIES: Can we expect a baby boom post-quarantine?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- You've heard of Valentine's Day babies, maybe Christmas babies, but what about quarantine babies?

About nine months from now, we could be seeing a boom in newborns, as medical professionals are seeing an uptick in pregnancies.

"We're right at that three-month mark, so we haven't told a lot of people yet," expecting mother Amanda Griswold said. "So, surprise!"

Amanda and Kenneth Griswold are expecting baby number three in January, 2021. Turns out that announcement, isn't uncommon right now.

Dr. Melissa Richards, an OBGYN in Olmsted County, Minnesota says in 2020 the county hospital is expecting to hit 1,000 births, which is something Olmsted Medical Center hasn't done in more than five years.

Even so, she believes the "boom" won't be as drastic as some predict.

"I wouldn't call it a boom, but maybe a bump," Dr. Richards said.

Baby bump or not, for the Griswolds, that bump is a miracle.

"We had to use IFV to conceive our twins, who are about to turn seven next week, so we weren't expecting this at all," said Amanda. "We kind of closed this chapter in our lives and were moving on, thinking we were done, and surprise we're not."

"In 2019, we had 58 deliveries in December," said Dr. Richards. "This year we are tracking to deliver 80 patients."

Either way, it's a story to tell their kids someday -- in more ways than one.

"She told me about it and I was very surprised," said Kenneth. "We're looking forward to it and was very excited, but this wasn't something we were planning."