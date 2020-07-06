Dana Canedy named as publisher at Simon & Schuster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dana Canedy has been named senior vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster. The publishing house announced Monday that Canedy will start the role July 27. She will become the first African American to hold the position. Canedy will succeed Jonathan Karp, who was elevated to president and CEO in May. His appointment came after the death of Carolyn Reidy. Since 2017, Canedy was known as the administrator for the Pulitzer Prizes. She spent 20 years at The New York Times as a reporter and senior. Canedy was part of The New York Times team that won a 2001 Pulitzer Prize for the series “How Race Is Lived in America.”