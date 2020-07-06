Egypt arrests doctors, silences critics over virus outbreak

Egyptian security agencies have tried to stifle criticism about the authorities’ handling of the coronavirus health crisis by the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Rights groups say at least 10 doctors and six journalists have been arrested since the virus hit Egypt. Other health workers say they have been warned by administrators to keep quiet or face punishment. One foreign correspondent has fled the country, fearing arrest, and another two have been summoned for reprimand. Since rising to power in 2013, el-Sissi has stamped out dissent, silencing critics and jailing thousands. As the virus tests Egypt’s capabilities and economy, the government has extended its crackdown.