Israeli airline El Al reaches bailout deal with government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli airline El Al says it has reached a bailout deal with the Israeli government that could lead to its nationalization after being crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. The airline had been in talks on a rescue package for weeks after suffering from the steep decline in air travel sparked by the virus. Under Monday’s deal, the company will receive loans of $250 million, most of which will be guaranteed by the state. The company is expected to raise another $150 million through share sales that, if aren’t sold entirely to the public, will be bought up by the state. The agreement awaits approval by a Knesset committee.