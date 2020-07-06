Police cite woman driving car in fatal crash with motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have cited a woman who was driving a car involved in a fatal crash in May. Police charged 49-year-old Diana Ramer, of Omaha, with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the May 20 crash. Police say the crash happened just after midnight in far southwestern Omaha when a northbound car driven by Ramer turned left in front of a southbound motorcycle driven by 33-year-old Maksim Shcerbiy, of Omaha. Shcerbiy was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.