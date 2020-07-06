Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in fiery Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines. Police say the car’s driver, 22-year-old Ross Jacob Welsher, and passengers 22-year-old Jordan Van Gundy and 24-year-old Jacob Lee Van Gundy, all of Des Moines, died in the crash. The woman injured is 22-year-old Rheanne Elise Ames, of West Des Moines. Police say they are awaiting autopsy results to identify the fourth man killed. Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park.