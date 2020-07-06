Q&A: The nuts and bolts of the Paycheck Protection Program

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses can still get help from the government’s coronavirus relief plan after Congress extended the Paycheck Protection Program until Aug. 8. The program that had been set to expire last week still has more than $130 billion left after giving out more than 4.8 million loans since its April 3 start. Loan recipients included companies as varied as restaurants, dental offices, retailers and manufacturers that were devastated by the virus and shutdown orders that state and local governments issued in hopes of containing the virus. President Donald Trump signed the extension for the program over the weekend.