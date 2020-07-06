Scattered strong to severe storms possible for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat and humidity have not been changing, but our rain chances are changing a bit.

Thunderstorms are going to be possible from this evening into tonight and some of those could be strong to severe.

The most likely area to see severe storms will be in northern Siouxland where the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk area with hail and gusty winds being the primary threats although a tornado can’t be ruled out.

A second cluster of storms that will form in western and central South Dakota will also have a chance of dropping down into the KTIV viewing area overnight.

While a few showers or storms could linger into Tuesday morning with the rest of the day clearing out and staying very warm with highs in the low 90s.

Late Wednesday into Wednesday night could also give us chances of strong to severe thunderstorms.