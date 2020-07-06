Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

MIAMI (AP) — Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb. The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.