Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN WOODBURY…SOUTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH…DAKOTA…SOUTHEASTERN

DIXON AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES…

At 648 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Jefferson to near North Sioux City to near

Hubbard, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota City around 700 PM CDT.

Sergeant Bluff, Hinton and Homer around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Waterbury and Westfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…70MPH