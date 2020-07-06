Sioux City to reopen council meetings to the public

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Beginning today, the Sioux City City Council meetings will reopen to the public.

Officials say the council chambers have been reconfigured to allow for a limited seating capacity and to meeting social distancing guidelines.

A call-in option for both city council members and the public will continue for those who wish to do so.

Council meetings are broadcast live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and streamed live on YouTube.

The public may continue to call (712) 224-4996 to provide a comment on an agenda item during the meeting. All calls will be limited to 3 minutes.