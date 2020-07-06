SKorean officials vow to look into triathlete’s abuse claims

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top South Korean officials have offered a public apology and vowed to delve into the death of a triathlete who had repeatedly told government and sports bodies she had been abused by her team coach and others. Sports Minister Park Yang-woo told lawmakers he “feels heavy responsibility” for Choi Suk-hyeon’s death and apologized to her bereaved family and the South Korean public. A team of investigators was formed to look into why authorities didn’t properly respond to the athlete’s petitions about the alleged abuse. Two former teammates said they had been abused as well. The team coach denied the accusations.