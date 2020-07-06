South Africa begins second phase of reopening of schools

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of South African students are returning to school after nearly four months when their classes were closed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Students in grades 6 and 11 are starting classes, in the second stage of a phased reopening of schools. Returning learners were required to produce indemnity forms signed by their parents granting them permission to return to school. South Africa has 196,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 40% of all the cases reported by Africa’s 54 countries. South Africa has recorded 3,199 deaths. In neighboring Zimbabwe, at least 12 nurses were arrested after demonstrating against their working conditions, complaining that they do not have adequate protective gear to safely treat COVID-19 patients.