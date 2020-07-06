South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump to Washington aboard Air Force One on Friday night despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican governor has sought to get on the president’s radar and has taken a mostly hands-off approach to the pandemic. Her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel, says she didn’t wear a mask and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C. Noem had tested negative for COVID-19 shortly before welcoming Trump to South Dakota on Friday. The day before, she interacted closely at a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.