 Skip to Content

South Dakota reporting 945 active COVID-19 cases, over 7,100 total recoveries

New
11:15 am Coronavirus, South Dakota News, Top Stories

(KTIV) -- South Dakota has tallied 42 new confirmed infections of COVID-19, but no new deaths. Currently, there are 945 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

So far, 97 people have died from COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

A total of 7,105 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, but about 85% of them have recovered.

There are currently 59 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 692 South Dakotans have had to hospitalized due to the virus.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content