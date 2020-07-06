South Dakota reporting 945 active COVID-19 cases, over 7,100 total recoveries

South Dakota reporting 945 active COVID-19 cases, over 7,100 total recoveriesNew
(KTIV) -- South Dakota has tallied 42 new confirmed infections of COVID-19, but no new deaths. Currently, there are 945 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
So far, 97 people have died from COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
A total of 7,105 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, but about 85% of them have recovered.
There are currently 59 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 692 South Dakotans have had to hospitalized due to the virus.