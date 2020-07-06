Spencer Cox wins Republican primary in Utah governor’s race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has won the Republican nomination in the Utah governor’s race Monday, giving him a heavy advantage in the conservative state’s general election. The competitive four-way contest was conducted entirely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, which also shaped the campaign. The race had former U.S. Russia Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. trying for another term as governor against Cox, who was prominent in the state’s pandemic response. Cox took criticism from deeply conservative former state House speaker Greg Hughes and businessman Thomas Wright, who positioned himself as an outsider.