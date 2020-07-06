Tropical Storm Edouard moves through Atlantic away from US

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Edouard is moving through the Atlantic Ocean away from the continental United States. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm has top sustained winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts. It was located early Monday morning about 530 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. The tropical storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm later Monday. No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect. A hurricane researcher says Edouard is the earliest fifth named storm on record. Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.