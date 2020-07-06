Virus: Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event for 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Organizers of the popular fantasy and gaming convention called Dragon Con have announced that the in-person event will be canceled this year in Atlanta because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials for Dragon Con announced Monday that the event will instead be moved online. The convention was set mark its 34th year and scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend. A convention spokesman said organizers are working on plans for a free virtual version of the event that would feature panels, highlights from past years and costume contests, among other activities. Organizers said last year’s convention drew its largest crowd with 85,000 participants across four days.