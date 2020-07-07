Boy struck by bullet in St. Louis remains in grave condition

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy is in grave condition after being shot in the head by an apparent stray bullet in St. Louis on the Fourth of July. Police initially said Monday that the department was reclassifying the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide after it was notified of his death. But police later reversed themselves, explaining in an email Tuesday that the department was “notified that the victim had in fact not succumbed to his injuries, and has not been pronounced deceased as initially advised.”