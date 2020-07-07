6 dead in clash between factions of Bangladesh ethnic group

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police say six people have been killed in a gunfight between two factions of an ethnic group over control of a hilly region in southeastern Bangladesh where armed gangs are active. The group previously fought an insurgency for decades demanding greater autonomy for the region, known as Chittagong Hill Tracts. The insurgency ended after the group signed a peace treaty with the government in 1997, but some group members were unhappy because they wanted more political freedom. About a dozen ethnic groups live in the region, each with its own dialect, distinctive dress and rituals.