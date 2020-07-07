After 35 seasons, MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ still going strong

NEW YORK (AP) — Before “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “American Ninja Warrior,” there was MTV’s “The Challenge.” The reality competition series is currently airing its 35th season, one that’s seen an uptick in viewers from recent years. That’s perhaps due to the lack of live sports, and could also be because this season’s “Total Madness” theme has featured some spectacular challenges involving moving vehicles. Host T.J. Lavin, an X Games gold medalist, says the show’s physical stunts have set the standard that’s tough to for other shows to beat. “The Challenge” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.