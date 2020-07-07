Aggressive seaweed smothers one of world’s most remote reefs

HONOLULU (AP) — Researchers say a newly discovered species of seaweed is killing large areas of historically pristine coral reef in one of the most protected ocean environments on earth. A study from Hawaii published Tuesday says the red algae is spreading across a remote atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, a nature reserve that stretches more than 1,300 miles north of Honolulu. The algae easily breaks off and rolls across the ocean floor like tumbleweed, scientists say, covering nearby reefs in thick vegetation that out-competes coral for space, sunlight and nutrients. The algae has taken over huge areas of the atoll’s fringe reef and killed the coral below. Federal officials say the algae would be an ecological and economic disaster if it spread to areas like Waikiki or Maui.