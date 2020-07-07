Another round of severe storms could affect Siouxland again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early morning clouds and rain gave way to afternoon sunshine as warm and humid conditions continued.

Tonight will be a quiet night with just a few clouds and lows staying sticky in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be a warm and humid day as highs reach the low 90s.

By the middle to late afternoon hours, a line of storms may start forming in western Siouxland and make its way eastward through the rest of the day and into the evening hours.

Some of these storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible and we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado.

These storms will settle as we get into the nighttime hours with still maybe a chance of a few storms again on Thursday.

