Australia warns of ‘arbitrary detention’ risk in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is warning its citizens that they may be at risk of “arbitrary detention” if they visit China. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that “authorities have detained foreigners because they’re ‘endangering national security,’” adding that “Australians may also be at risk of arbitrary detention.” It’s not clear what prompted the warning, which comes as relations between the free trade partners have plummeted over Australia’s calls for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week his government was considering an offer of safe haven to Hong Kong residents threatened by Beijing’s move to impose a national security law on the Chinese territory.