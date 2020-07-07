Brother of longest-surviving conjoined twins: ‘They made 68’

A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of natural causes. Their younger brother Jim Galyon said Tuesday that he’s received an outpouring of support following their deaths. Donnie and Ronnie Galyon appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Jim Galyon said that their income supported their family for years. They retired from entertaining in 1991. A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins. They died of congestive heart failure at the age of 68.