China calls US invite to nuclear talks a ploy to derail them

BEIJING (AP) — A senior Chinese arms control official has called U.S. pressure to join nuclear arms talks with Russia a ploy to avoid signing a new deal. Fu Cong, head of the Foreign Ministry’s arms control department, also said China would gladly participate if the U.S. would agree to reduce its arsenal to achieve parity among all three. Fu spoke to journalists in Beijing after the U.S. pointedly noted the Chinese absence at talks with Russia two weeks ago on replacing a 2010 arms control treaty. The Trump administration says any new agreement must subject China to restrictions.