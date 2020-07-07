Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 death, 4 additional cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Dakota County, Nebraska.

The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of virus-related deaths up to 38, as of July 7.

The health department also reported four additional COVID-19 cases on July 7. Thus far, the county has had 1,797 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say 5,100 people who have tested for COVID-19 in Dakota County have tested negative.

No additional information has been released about the county's COVID-19 cases.