Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Doctors say a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body. The 35-year-old man’s case was described Tuesday at an AIDS conference. Independent experts say the report needs verification and that it’s too soon to know whether the results will last. If they do, it would be the first time the AIDS virus has been purged in an adult without a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.