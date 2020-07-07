Dutch police arrest 6 men, uncover makeshift torture chamber

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have arrested six men after discovering sea containers that had been converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed “torture chamber” complete with a dentist’s chair, handcuffs, and tools such as pliers and scalpels. Authorities said the grisly discovery came from an investigation based on data from criminals’ encrypted phones. They say police raided the torture chamber before it could be used and alerted potential victims, who went into hiding. Tuesday’s announcement gave a chilling insight into the increasingly violent Dutch criminal underworld involved in drug trafficking. Authorities say police in the Netherlands followed leads generated by an encrypted communications network that French police cracked.