Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality. The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer. Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. All seven protesters were released after a brief hearing Monday.